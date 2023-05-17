Nine fallen officers to be honored at Richmond memorial

Jacob Chaffins was one of the officers killed in the line of duty after a barricade shooting situation in the Allen community last week.(WYMT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - Nine officers who died in the line of duty, two historical honorees and seven who died in 2022, will be honored at the annual Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation’s (KLEMF) memorial ceremony.

Officer Travis Hurley and Officer Logan Medlock from the London Police Department will be honored as well as Captain Ralph Frasure, Deputy William Petry and Officer Jacob Chaffins who were killed in the Allen shooting.

Harlan Police Officer Dixon Sasser will be honored more than a century after his death. Officer Sasser was shot and killed by a man released on bond for bootlegging on October 13, 1918.

The ceremony will be held in Richmond at the Department of Criminal Justice Training at EKU on Thursday, May 25 at 10 a.m.

