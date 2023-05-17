Motor oil fuels fire at Kentucky truck garage

Emergency management officials tell us it happened on Highway 92 West, and multiple departments responded.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A truck garage caught fire in Williamsburg Tuesday evening.

They say tractor-trailers on the property had motor oil inside, which fueled the fire.

There was also some runoff, so the EPA was called to the scene as well.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

