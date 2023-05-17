Mingo County school bus security footage shows Jeep passing stopped bus

Mingo County School District officials say a Jeep passed a stopped school bus in Mingo County on Tuesday.
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the end of the school year nears, the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the driver of a Jeep that drove past a school bus in Williamson.

Surveillance video on the school bus shows the bus had already been stopped for several seconds with its stop sign drawn.

The incident happened at 7:55 am Tuesday on the East End of Williamson. The incident was caught entirely on the bus security camera.

“That’s not something that’s necessarily new, but they are helpful,” district spokesperson Chris Williams said on the bus’s technology.

“When it comes to making sure our students are safe, staff are safe, bus drivers are safe and then the public, as well. When something like this happens and we have an incident, the whole reason behind this is of course safety for everyone, so those cameras just add an extra layer of safety for everyone.”

Even with the school year ending in a few weeks, school buses will not be leaving the road. Williams said it serves as a reminder the rules of the road apply all year round even when school is not in session.

“When the buses are picking kids up for summer school, summer camp, anything that’s related to the school district, you won’t see up a whole bunch of them, but there will still be some out,” Williams said.

“In the summer months, if you see a school bus on the road and the stop sign is out, the same rules apply. 24/7 365.”

Anyone with information about the driver is encouraged to contact the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office at 304-235-0300.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot: Krista Schindley (left) and Tyler Shindley (right)
GRAPHIC: Parents arrested after 10-year-old weighing 36 pounds found walking to grocery store, police say
First responders took Carter B. Fisher to the hospital where attempts to revive him were...
Family member finds 11-year-old boy killed in ATV accident, officials say
One killed in deadly Floyd County crash
We are tracking a large police presence at the Department of Transportation building in...
Report of possible person with gun led to large police response at KYTC building in Frankfort, KSP says
(Source: MGN)
Viewers capture photos as severe weather rolls through the mountains

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Spotty showers return later today, better chances around by the weekend
MAC Executive Director Joe Campbell added that around 700 people attended the first performance...
Louisville Orchestra makes first stop on ‘In Harmony’ Commonwealth Tour
Louisville Orchestra in the Mountains - 11:00 p.m.
Louisville Orchestra in the Mountains - 11:00 p.m.
Beshear vs. Cameron set - 11:00 p.m.
Beshear vs. Cameron set - 11:00 p.m.
K9 Bear conducted a search and alerted deputies to the presence of drugs
Traffic stop leading to drug trafficking arrest in Floyd County