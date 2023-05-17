Longtime Cumberland Gap National Historic Park worker dies

James Browning was a maintenance worker at the park for 26 years and was known to chat with...
James Browning was a maintenance worker at the park for 26 years and was known to chat with visitors and share his knowledge of the park(Cumberland Gap National Historic Park)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - A Middlesboro man who spent nearly three decades working for the Cumberland Gap National Historic Park has died.

James Browning was a maintenance worker at the park for 26 years and was known to chat with visitors and share his knowledge of the park.

A post on the park’s Facebook page read “He took great pride in knowing the facilities were up to par for visitors. A task was never too difficult or too small for James, he would tackle it all.”

Services for Browning will be held on Thursday, May 18 at 1 p.m. at Shumate Funeral Home.

