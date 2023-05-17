Longtime Cumberland Gap National Historic Park worker dies

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - A Middlesboro man who spent nearly three decades working for the Cumberland Gap National Historic Park has died.

James Browning was a maintenance worker at the park for 26 years and was known to chat with visitors and share his knowledge of the park.

A post on the park’s Facebook page read “He took great pride in knowing the facilities were up to par for visitors. A task was never too difficult or too small for James, he would tackle it all.”

Services for Browning will be held on Thursday, May 18 at 1 p.m. at Shumate Funeral Home.

