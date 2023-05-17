Kentucky State Police investigating Owsley County murder

BOONEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a murder in Booneville.

Troopers responded Tuesday morning to a call about a man dead in an Owsley County home, later identified as Kelly Bowling, 62, of Booneville.

The investigation revealed that Bowling was killed by someone who left the scene. An autopsy will be performed and anyone with information is asked to contact KSP Post 7.

