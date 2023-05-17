Kentucky gubernatorial election expected to be one of the top nationwide races

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The governor’s race in Kentucky this year is expected to attract national attention.

Incumbent Andy Beshear, one of the nation’s most popular governors, will go up against Daniel Cameron, who could be the nation’s first black Republican governor.

“I don’t think there is a challenge too big for Governor Beshear,” said State Representative Rachel Roberts, a Democrat who represents Newport. “He has been through so much as our governor. So brilliantly shepherded the state through a global pandemic.”

Kentucky is only one of three states with a governor’s race this fall. The others are Louisiana and Mississippi.

“Andy Beshear won by 5,000 votes over a very unpopular Governor,” said Republican political strategist Tres Watson. “Now he goes up against somebody who polls low. Who has solid popularity. Who will be financially well backed. I think it is going to be a fight.”

Jacqueline Coleman will again be Beshear’s running mate. Cameron has until August 8 to choose his running mate.

