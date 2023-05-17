Jackson police department moves to new, larger space

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Police Chief Brian Haddix said the Jackson Police Department has been located inside of city hall for as long as he can remember.

“I’ve been an officer for 23 years, and it’s been there for that length of time. I don’t know this is probably the first time that the police department has not been connected to city hall,” said Haddix.

However, the department has now transitioned from a three-room department at city hall to a newly renovated two-story building down the street. City of Jackson mayor, Laura Thomas said finding the department a larger location with more up-to-date technology has been in the works for years.

“We’re excited that we were able to access USDA Rural Development Funding to provide the majority of the funds for this renovation,” Thomas said. “It was over a $600,000 project and USDA provided approximately $450,000 of that, and we used local funds to match to make the project a reality.”

Chief Haddix explained one of the new details they are adding to the department that they have not had in the past.

“We’re adding a victim’s computer to our lobby so any victim of any crime can come to the lobby and get information or help or EPO’s, DVO’s. That will be accessible in our lobby so more technology for us and the community to use,” he said.

He also added that in the event of another disaster, the larger space will help better serve the community.

“It could be transformed into an emergency operations center. We have room now for storage. So, you know people can access it here quicker than they could out in the community. Just having more space makes for a better place,” Haddix said.

They have applied for another grant to add a generator to the building and Chief Haddix said this will also help in the event of another disaster to ensure the Jackson Police Department can be running and utilized at all times.

