EKY-native Allison Ball wins Republican nomination for State Auditor

(WBKO)
By Keaton Hall
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Allison Ball, current State Treasurer, has won the Republican nomination for State Auditor.

Ball defeated Derek Petteys with more than 70 percent of the vote.

A Floyd County native, Ball has been Kentucky State Treasurer since 2016, serving two consecutive terms.

“I am honored to be the Republican nominee for State Auditor. I have served now as State Treasurer, I’m just finishing up my second term, and it’s a privilege to be able to serve the people of Kentucky. I’m excited about a good campaign the rest of this season to present my ideas and my vision to the people of Kentucky,” Ball said.

Ball will now shift her focus to the General Election which will be on November seventh, hoping to fill the seat left by Mike Harmon.

Ball will be now facing off against Democrat Kimberley Reeder.

