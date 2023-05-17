Clearing skies give way to calmer forecast

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a few clouds this morning, the forecast is going to look pretty nice by this afternoon.

Today and Tonight

The rain has ended and the sun is on the way back. After starting the day in the mid to upper 50s, we will head back into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. It’s shaping up to be a much better day than yesterday.

Tonight, look for mainly clear skies and lows dropping to right around the 50-degree mark.

Extended Forecast

Thursday will start sunny, but clouds and a few stray to scattered rain chances will be back around by the afternoon and evening hours. We’re not expecting anything too widespread. Highs will top out around 80. A few clouds and spotty showers will hang around into early Thursday night before skies start to clear. Lows drop into the upper 50s.

Friday looks pretty nice with a mix of sun and clouds and highs near 80. A few showers will work in the deeper into Friday night we get as lows drop into the upper 50s again.

The first half of the weekend looks a little soggy. Scattered showers will drift through the region and some could be heavy at times. Highs will take a dip as a front moves through and struggle to get into the low 70s. We will drop into the low 50s overnight as the rain ends and the skies clear.

The second half of the weekend looks pretty good. Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday. Highs will be a little warmer, climbing back into the upper 70s.

