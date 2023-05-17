Barbourville man arrested, reportedly possessed two pounds of methamphetamine

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for reported drug trafficking and possession of drugs with a street value of more than $20,000.

Andrew York, 35, of Barbourville, was arrested at a traffic stop and initially charged with a DUI.

Authorities say they later found two pounds of methamphetamine in addition to suspected heroin, fentanyl, suboxone and marijuana, other pills and a set of scales in York’s possession.

York was charged with three counts of drug trafficking and possession of various drugs and paraphernalia in addition to the DUI charge.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.