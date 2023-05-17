Barbourville man arrested, reportedly possessed two pounds of methamphetamine

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for reported drug trafficking and possession of drugs with a street value of more than $20,000.

Andrew York, 35, of Barbourville, was arrested at a traffic stop and initially charged with a DUI.

Authorities say they later found two pounds of methamphetamine in addition to suspected heroin, fentanyl, suboxone and marijuana, other pills and a set of scales in York’s possession.

York was charged with three counts of drug trafficking and possession of various drugs and paraphernalia in addition to the DUI charge.

