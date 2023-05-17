54th district titles where on the line in tonight’s mountain scoreboard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a rainy day here in the mountains, with Perry Central blanking Hazard 10-0 in softball and rain delaying Perry Central against Hazard baseball until tomorrow.

The full mountain scoreboard is below.

BASEBALL:

Clay County, 4, North Laurel, 3, 49th District

Corbin, 7, Whitley County, 2, 50th District

Pikeville, 4, Shelby Valley, 0, 59th District

Knox Central, Lynn Camp(at Barbourville), 5:00 PM 51st District (rescheduled for 05/17)

Perry County Central, Hazard, 3:00 PM 54th District Championship, Delayed

Wolfe County, at Breathitt County, 55th District, (rescheduled for 05/17)

SOFTBALL:

North Laurel, 15, Clay County, 0, 49th District, (4 innings)

Perry County Central, 10, Hazard, 0, 54th District, (5 innings)

