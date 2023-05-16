Storms leading to power outages in Eastern Kentucky
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Power outages are beginning to be reported in the region as another storm system rolls through.
Here are the totals as of 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday:
Kentucky Power:
Knott: 15
Pike: 4
Total: 19
Kentucky Utilities:
Whitley: 1
Total: 1
Big Sandy RECC:
Floyd: 7
Total: 7
Jackson Energy Cooperative:
Clay: 50
Jackson: 32
Laurel: 51
Owsley: 20
Rockcastle: 2,489
Total: 2,642
Licking Valley RECC:
Total: 0
Cumberland Valley Electric:
Leslie: 3
Whitley: 28
Total: 31
South Kentucky RECC:
Pulaski: 100
Wayne: 6
Total: 106
You can check current outages on these websites:
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.