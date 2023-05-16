Storms leading to power outages in Eastern Kentucky

By Chandler Wilcox
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Power outages are beginning to be reported in the region as another storm system rolls through.

Here are the totals as of 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday:

Kentucky Power:

Knott: 15

Pike: 4

Total: 19

Kentucky Utilities:

Whitley: 1

Total: 1

Big Sandy RECC:

Floyd: 7

Total: 7

Jackson Energy Cooperative:

Clay: 50

Jackson: 32

Laurel: 51

Owsley: 20

Rockcastle: 2,489

Total: 2,642

Licking Valley RECC:

Total: 0

Cumberland Valley Electric:

Leslie: 3

Whitley: 28

Total: 31

South Kentucky RECC:

Pulaski: 100

Wayne: 6

Total: 106

You can check current outages on these websites:

Kentucky Power

Jackson Energy

Big Sandy RECC

Licking Valley RECC

Kentucky Utilities

Cumberland Valley Electric

South Kentucky RECC

