Stellantis recalls nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs worldwide due to fire risk

Jeep owners will get notification letters starting June 30.
Jeep owners will get notification letters starting June 30.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is telling owners of nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs worldwide to park them outdoors and away from other vehicles because the power liftgates can catch fire even when the engines are off.

The company is recalling certain Cherokees from the 2014 through 2016 model years. Water can get into the liftgate control computer, causing an electrical short that can touch off a fire.

The company says it hasn’t developed a fix yet. Owners will get notification letters starting June 30. Stellantis says the problem was caught in a routine review of customer data.

It’s not clear how many of the small SUVs have caught fire. Stellantis says in documents posted Tuesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it has 50 customer assistance records, 23 warranty claims and 21 field reports due to the issue. The company says it’s not aware of any injuries.

The power liftgates may stop working before the SUVs catch fire.

Stellantis recalled many of the same vehicles in 2015 to fix a similar problem.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teacher at Southern Middle School is under investigation after allowing a student to dress up...
Pulaski County teacher under investigation after approving controversial historic costume
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police
KSP: Floyd County woman found after week-long search
Corbin crews respond to fire at Bolton's Towing
Multiple crews respond to junkyard fire in Corbin, fire contained after several hours
KY teen takes part in coronation of King Charles III
Nikki Blanton Adkins, 38, of Johnson County was reported missing
Johnson County woman found safe

Latest News

FILE: A school bus is pictured in this photo from March 20, 2018. A teacher in southern...
Teacher suspended after student dresses as KKK leader for class assignment
FILE - Line cooks are seen in this restaurant kitchen. Spending is up at bars and restaurants,...
Retail sales up 0.4% in April, buoyed by solid job market and declining prices
“Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity is deeply saddened by the loss of a ReStore employee who died,”...
Employee killed in work accident at Habitat for Humanity ReStore
In this image taken through an office window, a law enforcement officer surveys the office of...
GRAPHIC: Man who attacked congressional staffers has violent history, authorities say
Summer Wells
700 days missing: The search for Summer Wells