Saint Joseph London’s gun safety program expands to all Knox County elementary schools

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Nurturing Children Program at Saint Joseph London will expand its gun safety program to every elementary school in the Knox County School District, with more plans for expansion.

The Eddie Eagle GunSafe® program, initially founded in 1988, started at Lynn Camp Elementary School in January. Children are taught four simple steps in the event that they come across a gun: stop, don’t touch, run away and tell a grown-up.

The program will be implemented in all Knox County elementary schools, and launch in Laurel County schools this fall.

“Our program is dedicated to educating children on how to interact when a firearm is present in an engaging way that they understand,” said Mollie Harris, manager of the Violence Prevention Program at Saint Joseph London.

2,531 students have been trained already in Knox County.

