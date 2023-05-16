Primary Election Day brings Kentuckians to the polls

(WYMT) - Kentuckians are heading to the polls to vote in the gubernatorial election and more.

One of the main items on the ballot is the primary election for the gubernatorial race.

Governor Andy Beshear is joined by Peppy Martin and Geoff Young on the Democratic ticket.

The Republican field includes twelve candidates: Daniel Cameron, Jacob Clark, David Cooper, Kelly Craft, Eric Deters, Bob DeVore, Mike Harmon, Alan Keck, Dennis Ormerod, Ryan Quarles, Johnny Ray Rice and Robbie Smith.

There are also the positions of Secretary of State, treasurer and auditor in the primaries.

The three candidates for Secretary of State are current Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, Stephen Knipper and Allen Maricle.

For Kentucky State Treasurer, the candidates include Andrew Cooperrider, Mark Metcalf, and OJ Oleka.

And lastly, the candidates for the position of Auditor of Public Accounts are Allison Ball and Derek Petteys

Polls will be open until 6 p.m.

Voters must be registered as a Republican or Democrat in order to vote. You must also show ID to cast your ballot.

