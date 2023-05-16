Police searching for three juveniles who walked away from youth facility

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are asking people to help be on the lookout for some missing boys in Morgan County.

Officials say the three juveniles walked away from the Woodsbend Youth Development Center Monday night.

We are told staff from the East Kentucky Correctional Complex staff in West Liberty and police are searching for them. Police ask that people living near the Woodsbend area make sure their cars are locked and to report any suspicious activity.

If you have any information about where they might be, you can call 911 or Morgan County Dispatch at 606-743-4385.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.