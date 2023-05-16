Police searching for three juveniles who walked away from youth facility

(MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:06 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are asking people to help be on the lookout for some missing boys in Morgan County.

Officials say the three juveniles walked away from the Woodsbend Youth Development Center Monday night.

We are told staff from the East Kentucky Correctional Complex staff in West Liberty and police are searching for them. Police ask that people living near the Woodsbend area make sure their cars are locked and to report any suspicious activity.

If you have any information about where they might be, you can call 911 or Morgan County Dispatch at 606-743-4385.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police
KSP: Floyd County woman found after week-long search
A teacher at Southern Middle School is under investigation after allowing a student to dress up...
Pulaski County teacher under investigation after approving controversial historic costume
Corbin crews respond to fire at Bolton's Towing
Multiple crews respond to junkyard fire in Corbin, fire contained after several hours
KY teen takes part in coronation of King Charles III
Nikki Blanton Adkins, 38, of Johnson County was reported missing
Johnson County woman found safe

Latest News

Pike County Special Olympics - May 15, 2023
Pike County Special Olympics - May 15, 2023
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Lincoln Biliter
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Lincoln Biliter
Floyd County Courthouse
Long-term recovery group work to get funding for flood survivors
The event brought students from across the county to Northpoint Academy for a day of fun.
‘Their day of greatness’: Pike County school hosts Special Olympics event