No polling stations have been relocated due to any severe weather warnings

Polling location
Polling location(WYMT)
By Rory Johnson
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Election Day severe weather has not led to any polling sites relocating.

Some have experienced trouble such as Roadstone Elementary in Rockcastle County, but quickly came back on due to the backup generator.

WYMT has contacted county clerks and most have mentioned having backup generators set in place for events like this.

Remember that voting ends at 6 p.m.

You can click here to find your nearest voting site.

