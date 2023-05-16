More correctional officers desperately needed at Campbell County Jail

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - In East Tennessee, most jails are in need of a few extra officers, but at the Campbell County Jail, there have been open positions for weeks that are still trying to be filled.

“It takes a strong mind and compassionate heart to do what we do,” said Corrections Officer Jacob Jones.

In years past, the jail has been packed with 320 inmates and at times only had two people working at a time. Sheriff Wayne Barton said since he’s taken office in September there’s been at least four to six officers staffed at the jail at once but it’s been a challenge.

“It’s never going to be great. It’s jail,” said Barton.

Barton and Jones both detailed instances in which officers have been attacked at the jail while being outnumbered by inmates, which creates an unsafe environment.

“We’ve had one officer who was involved in three altercations in one shift,” said Barton.

Safety is one reason why Barton feels why it’s been tougher to hire more officers as he said he’s in need of around 12 more staff members for the jail to make it safer.

Another reason why he believes it’s been a challenge is the pay scale that can’t compete with other counties.

Starting pay for a corrections officer with no experience is $14.65 an hour, which according to Barton is below the state average for jails and lower than most other facilities in East Tennessee with the exception of Claiborne County.

Barton is actively searching for grant opportunities to cover the cost of other county resources which would free up more funding to increase the pay for corrections officers.

While they still are in the process of hiring more people, the hope from Barton is that people with a heart for service take notice of an opportunity to make a difference in Campbell County.

“We have to have people invested in this community who want more for Campbell County,” said Barton.

To apply and search for jobs in the county, check the county website.

