Mom, 2 girls killed in ‘heart-wrenching’ crash on Mother’s Day

WHITEWATER, Calif. (KESQ) - A tragic crash that took place on a California interstate on Mother’s Day killed a mother and two girls and left six other family members injured.

The two-car collision just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday involved a black Tesla and red Chevrolet Suburban on eastbound Interstate 10 near Whitewater. Investigators say the Suburban was hit in the left rear by the Tesla, causing the SUV to hit the center divider and overturn.

“So, this was a traumatic scene with injuries of young people and a mother on Mother’s Day, and it’s heart-wrenching,” said California Highway Patrol Officer Jason Montez.

Nine members of the same family were traveling in the Suburban when it crashed, according to the CHP. At least five of them were ejected from the SUV, and one woman was partially ejected.

The woman who was partially ejected was pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified as 31-year-old Cecilia Villalobos by the Riverside County coroner’s office.

Two girls, ages 8 and 12, were also pronounced dead at the scene.

Four other people in the SUV – a 3-year-old girl, a 7-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy – suffered major injuries, according to Montez. Two of the victims were airlifted to a trauma center.

A family member who was driving separately and witnessed the crash says they were on the way to Indio.

The crash closed down a six-mile stretch of the interstate for around eight hours, delaying thousands of drivers. Those included Sandy White and her daughter, Jasmine Colek, who were planning to spend Mother’s Day in Joshua Tree.

The mother and daughter say they’re grateful to be safe and together in light of the crash.

“Today is supposed to be such an important day of celebration for people that you love. So, it’s devastating that – it’s never good for something like this to happen but especially today, when people are wanting to be together and be with their loved ones,” Colek said.

Investigators say the cause of the crash was not immediately known.

CHP officers say not all of the people in the Suburban were buckled in at the time of the crash. Only eight seat belts were available in the SUV.

Copyright 2023 KESQ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.