Laurel Co. election officials give insight on voting process

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Alyssa Williams
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Since 2020, the Laurel County Board of Elections has been implementing a voting system that helps voters know their vote will be counted correctly.

Laurel County Clerk Tony Brown said voters there are given a card with their selections on it before turning it in to be scanned.

He said this not only gives voters the chance to ensure their selections are correct, but it is another way the board can confirm votes are not duplicated or undercounted.

“A lot of people enjoy it, a lot of people like it, sticking in a ballot and getting to look at the ballot before you get to stick it in the scanner. Before, we had the machines where you just push the button and push vote and that was it,” he said.

Once voting centers are closed across Laurel County, the elections board will work to tally those votes for the unofficial results.

On Tuesday night, early voting and absentee ballots will be put into a tally computer along with the tapes received from the tally machine.

This will create an unofficial result that is then sent into the state for confirmation.

“Everything you see tonight is unofficial until we can sit down and make it official by going through everything with a fine-tooth comb to make sure, yes that’s what it is, and that’s what we’re turning into the state for official results,” Brown said.

Brown added the confirmation of official results come in from the state a few days following election day.

