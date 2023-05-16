Kentucky football gets another big NC State transfer

(WYMT) - NC State running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye commited to Kentucky, Tuesday, via social media.

Sumo-Karngbaye committed to UK over South Carolina, Colorado, and other schools.

The New Jersey-native ran for 305 yards and grabbed 148 receiving yards, with four total touchdowns last season.

He joins former teammate Devin Leary to Kentucky this upcoming season.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.