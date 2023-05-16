Kentucky football gets another big NC State transfer

North Carolina State's Demie Sumo-Karngbaye (0) advances the ball against Connecticut during...
North Carolina State's Demie Sumo-Karngbaye (0) advances the ball against Connecticut during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)(Karl B DeBlaker | AP)
By Nate Johnson
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - NC State running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye commited to Kentucky, Tuesday, via social media.

Sumo-Karngbaye committed to UK over South Carolina, Colorado, and other schools.

The New Jersey-native ran for 305 yards and grabbed 148 receiving yards, with four total touchdowns last season.

He joins former teammate Devin Leary to Kentucky this upcoming season.

