Gov. Andy Beshear cruises to primary victory in re-election bid

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear has cruised to his party’s nomination in his bid to be the third Democratic governor in the state’s history to serve two consecutive terms, according to a projection from the Associated Press.

Gov. Beshear handily defeated his two primary challengers, Peppy Martin, the 1999 Republican nominee for governor and Geoff Young, an anti-war activist and perennial candidate who was most recently the Democratic nominee for 6th District U.S. House last fall.

The governor now looks to the fall campaign as the most popular Democratic governor in the country and one of the ten most popular overall. He will face off against the winner of a hotly-contested Republican primary featuring 12 candidates, including three current sitting constitutional officers.

The General Election is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 7.

