FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storm threat continues this evening

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The political sphere isn’t the only thing lighting up this evening, with the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms in the area. That’s why our WYMT First Alert Weather Day continues.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We continue to watch the potential for all modes of severe weather as we head through the evening. We’ll watch waves of thunderstorms, each with the possibility of producing damaging winds in excess of 60 mph as well as heavy rain that could lead to localized flash flooding. We also can’t rule out some large hailstones or an isolated spin-up tornado or two, but those threats are smaller. Once the storms move out overnight, we calm down and fall back into the lower to middle 50s.

The good news is that we will get plenty of dry time toward midweek. After the cold front moves through early in the morning, we’ll continue to clear out through the day, allowing more sunshine to work through and warm us up to near average in the middle 70s. Overnight, with clear skies and dry air in place, we’ll get some of Mother Nature’s free A/C as lows fall back to near 50°.

Late Week and Beyond

We continue to watch that weak high pressure scoot east during the day on Thursday. So, we’ll see sunshine and clouds through the day with a little bit of that cloud cover increasing as we see warmer and more moist air work on in. Highs will be closer to 80° with those overnight lows back into the middle and upper 50s.

At this point, I think we start Friday dry, but we watch clouds and even the potential for showers and storms into the afternoon and evening as our next system moves in. Highs are back near 80°. Models are still iffy on when the front moves through, but showers and storms continue overnight with lows near 60°. Once the front is clear of the area, we’re in better shape as things look to clear out later in the day and even into the end of the weekend, with highs in the middle 70s.

