FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: All modes of severe weather possible Tuesday afternoon

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our First Alert Weather Day coverage continues as we see our storm chances increase this afternoon.

As of the early morning update, the Storm Prediction Center added a big chunk of our region to a level 3 out of 5 severe risk for storms.

As of the early morning update, the Storm Prediction Center now has most of the region under a level 3 risk for severe storms Tuesday afternoon. (WYMT Weather)

The main threats from this event will be damaging wind, heavy rain, hail and isolated tornadoes. The tornado chance is still low, but it’s there, especially in the level 3 counties.

Damaging winds look to be our main threat with Tuesday's system, but hail and isolated tornados are also possible. Stay weather aware! (WYMT Weather)

The main line of storms looks to move in after noon and exit the region by the early evening hours. They will move pretty fast. You need to make sure you have multiple ways to get alerts today including the First Alert Weather App and a NOAA weather radio. Scattered chances for showers and storms will be around this morning.

We will have the forecast for the next few days a little later this morning.

