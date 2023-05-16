Election fraud complaints remain low in EKY

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Polls have closed in Eastern Kentucky as results are piling in.

The Attorney General’s office is reporting 24 Election Day fraud complaints as of 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

In the Eastern Kentucky area, three procedural questions have been filed.

The most complaints filed have come from Jefferson County, where the Attorney General’s office has received seven.

If you feel you have witnessed election fraud in any form, you can call 1-800-328-VOTE.

