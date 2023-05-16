Daniel Cameron wins GOP Gov. primary, to take on Gov. Andy Beshear in fall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - It looks to be a battle between current and former state attorneys general for Kentucky’s top spot this fall.

Sitting state Attorney General Daniel Cameron overcame a crowded Republican primary to win the Republican nomination for Kentucky Governor, according to a projection from the Associated Press.

Daniel Cameron was first elected to his post as Attorney General in 2019, the same election cycle that saw former AG Andy Beshear win the governorship in a close election over incumbent Governor Matt Bevin.

Cameron has been considered a rising star in the state Republican Party and received the endorsement of former President and current presidential candidate Donald Trump in his quest to unseat the popular Democratic Governor Beshear.

Mac Brown, the Chairman of the Republican Party of Kentucky, released a statement following the projected victory.

“The Republican Party is excited to unite behind Daniel Cameron as the Republican nominee for Governor,” Brown said. “Daniel is a fierce warrior for the Republican Party and has a strong track record of standing up to Andy Beshear and Joe Biden. As a party, we also celebrate the historic moment represented by his nomination: he is the first ever African American to serve as the gubernatorial nominee for a major political party in Kentucky history. Kentucky Republicans know that we cannot trust Andy Beshear with four more years in office. Fewer people are working today than when Andy Beshear took office, our streets are flooded with violence and drugs, and our students have suffered the largest learning loss in recent memory. Daniel Cameron will be a governor who takes us in a new direction, solves these challenging problems confronting our state, and delivers for the men, women, and children of all of Kentucky’s 120 counties.”

Kentucky’s General Election is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 7.

