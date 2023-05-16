Cumberlands softball beats USC Beaufort in walk-off in extras

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Patriots made history in dramatic fashion.

Cumberlands beat USC Beaufort, 3-2, in eight innings behind a walk-off single to shallow center field that brought in two runs.

Mackenzie Pawlak hit that walk-off single and led the Patriots by going 3-4 from the plate, scoring in the second inning off a Morgan Radford hit.

UC will take on Madonna on Tuesday morning barring weather.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.