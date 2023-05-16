Cumberlands softball beats USC Beaufort in walk-off in extras
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Patriots made history in dramatic fashion.
Cumberlands beat USC Beaufort, 3-2, in eight innings behind a walk-off single to shallow center field that brought in two runs.
Mackenzie Pawlak hit that walk-off single and led the Patriots by going 3-4 from the plate, scoring in the second inning off a Morgan Radford hit.
UC will take on Madonna on Tuesday morning barring weather.
