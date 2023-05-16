Cumberlands homers their way to win in NAIA Regional opener

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bat Pats are well on their way in the Williamsburg regional.

Cumberlands dinged out five home runs to power their way to a 13-5 win over Reinhardt in the NAIA Regional opener.

Patriots designated hitter Sujel Arias led the way with three runs. Evan St. Clair added four RBIs and one hit.

UC will take on College of Columbia (Mo.) on Wednesday.

