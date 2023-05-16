Constitutional officer race set for the fall

(WYMT) - Primary races for Attorney General, Auditor of Public Accounts, Commissioner of Agriculture, Treasurer and Secretary of State were held statewide.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Both candidates for Attorney General ran unopposed in the primary and have won their party’s respective nominations by default.

Russell Coleman will run in the fall as the Republican nominee for Attorney General. He is the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky, as appointed by former President Donald Trump in 2017. Coleman has also served as Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney in Oldham County and as a lawyer for Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.

State Rep. Pamela Stevenson already carries the endorsement of Governor Andy Beshear as the Democratic nominee for Attorney General. After growing up in Louisville, she spent 27 years in the U.S. Air Force as JAG attorney and ultimately earned the rank of Colonel. She ran second in the Democratic primary to former State Rep. Charles Booker for the 43rd District state house seat in 2018, before capturing the seat in 2021. The district serves part of Downtown Louisville.

AUDITOR OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS

Two-term state Treasurer Allison Ball is running to succeed two-term Republican colleague Mike Harmon as Auditor of Public Accounts. The Eastern Kentucky native has been serving as Treasurer since 2015 and before that spent four years as an Assistant County Attorney in Floyd County. Ball was the youngest woman elected to a statewide office when she was elected in 2015 and became the first to give birth while in office in 2018.

She will be running against Democrat Kim Reeder, who ran unopposed in the primary, in the fall. Reeder is a tax lawyer and substitute teacher originally from Rowan County. She earned a Political Science degree from Yale, a Master of Public Policy from Duke, and a law degree from the University of North Carolina Law School.

SECRETARY OF STATE

Michael Adams has won the Republican nomination for Secretary of State as he seeks a second term in the office. Adams has touted his desire to make it “easier to vote, and hard to cheat” since his first campaign in 2019. His election reform proposal made it through the 2020 General Assembly and his response to the challenges COVID-19 brought to the state’s election system were praised nationwide.

He will be taking on the Democratic nominee, former State Representative Charles “Buddy” Wheatley, who was unopposed in the primary. Wheatley served two terms as the representative for the 65th District in far Northern Kentucky between 2018 and 2023. Before that, he served for 20 years as part of the Covington Fire Department and retired after three years as Fire Chief in 2008. He attended law school while chief and started practicing labor law after his retirement.

TREASURER

Mark Metcalf has won the Republican nomination for treasurer, as the party tries to hold on to the seat, with term-limited incumbent Allison Ball making a run for Auditor. Metcalf has served as Garrard County Attorney and has practiced law for 37 years, including as Command Judge-Advocate, and also holds the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

He will be facing off against Michael Bowman, the Democratic candidate who was unopposed in the primary. Bowman graduated from the University of Louisville and worked in leadership positions with the Parks Alliance of Louisville and the Southwest Festival committee. He also worked inside the Louisville mayor’s office. Bowman has said his campaign aims to increase accountability, transparency, and financial literacy.

