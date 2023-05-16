Bad weather, fewer races lead to slow day at the polls

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Keaton Hall
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several polling stations in Perry County are reporting lower-than-usual voter turnout.

As of 4 p.m. on election day, the Lothair polling station was reporting around 80 voters. Poll workers there said that is about half as many as usual.

The Perry County Courthouse and Perry County Public Library also reported smaller turnouts.

As of 5 p.m., Poll workers at the library said they were at just a third of their usual number.

Perry County Clerk Wayne Napier says they prepared for a smaller turnout, but severe weather across the region may have pushed it even lower.

“They were saying about ten percent, I checked about 30 minutes ago and we were voting about nine percent in the county. So, they pretty much hit pretty close. And I’m thinking the weather may keep from getting it from nine to ten percent,” said Napier.

Napier also says the lower amount of elections to vote on, and fewer options for Democrats are likely contributing to the lower turnout.

Long lines may not be an issue this election cycle, but it’s important to remember that if you are in line to vote before 6 p.m., then you can not be turned away.

