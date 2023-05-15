Two injured in weekend crash at Red River Gorge

By Rory Johnson
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people injured in a car crash this weekend were rescued with the help of multiple emergency agencies.

Saturday night, the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team (WCSART) helped Menifee County EMS and Menifee County Fire Protection District with an incident on Highway 715 at Pumpkin Bottom.

Officials say they drove over the embankment and were stuck in a truck.

The jaws of life were used by the fire department to free the driver and passenger.

Menifee EMS and a first responder from the WCSART treated a woman for injuries while she was still in the vehicle.

After she was stabilized, the crews worked together to get her in a stokes basket for transport to a nearby ambulance.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

Their current condition is unknown.

