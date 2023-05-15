‘Their day of greatness’: Pike County school hosts Special Olympics event

The event brought students from across the county to Northpoint Academy for a day of fun.
The event brought students from across the county to Northpoint Academy for a day of fun.(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Students in the Pike County School District’s FMD classes spent Monday on a level playing field, celebrating their different abilities with a host of activities.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

The Northpoint Academy athletic field was full of students from across the county for the annual Special Olympics, with high school students from the Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) program serving as organizers.

“We’re able to make them feel so happy about coming out here to enjoy themselves,” said Belfry freshman Bo Wolford. “It’s a good time.”

The event, which has been an annual tradition for more than 20 years in the county, is not connected with the official Special Olympics but serves as a way to celebrate students in the area.

From cornhole to a dice jump game, the event brings several different opportunities for students to engage with peers and celebrate their strengths.

“They’re all crossing the finish line, they’re all just here having a great day. Nobody’s judging them, nobody’s looking at them, and we’re just here cheering them on,” said Northpoint Academy JAG Specialist Rick Branham. “To see them having fun? That’s what it’s all about- just their day of greatness.”

Those involved say it is always a great time for the students and the workers who participate in the party.

