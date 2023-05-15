Suspect in custody after nearly 12-hour-long standoff in NKY

The man barricaded himself in a home and fired several gunshots as he refused to come outside,...
The man barricaded himself in a home and fired several gunshots as he refused to come outside, Chief Deputy Todd Cummins said.(FOX19 NOW)
By Ken Baker, Jennifer Edwards Baker and Kendall Hyde
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A man is in custody following a standoff that lasted almost 12 hours on Monday.

John Hodges, 50, was taken into custody without any further problems around 3:45 p.m., according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

The situation all started around 4 a.m. on Corinth Road between Crooked Creek Road and KY 36, Chief Deputy Todd Cummins explained earlier in the day.

Hodges had barricaded himself in a home and fired several gunshots as he refused to come outside, Cummins said. The suspect’s wife was in the house with him earlier but she was evacuated after he apparently let her leave, Cummins said.

Kentucky State Police also responded to the scene.

Hodges was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital in GRant County for a leg injury that existed prior to him being taken into custody, KSP says.

Hodges faces one count of wanton endangerment and one count of terroristic threatening. He will be booked into the Grant County Detention Center after he’s released from the hospital.

Earlier Monday, neighbors told FOX19 now they heard multiple gunshots as authorities tried to coax the suspect into surrendering.

“I just heard a while ago that there were four shots down there this morning,” said neighbor Chris Burns. “I didn’t know that. Hell, usually around here, some of these old country people, they’ll kill your a**. That the way it should be anyways.”

Corinth Road was closed while the standoff played out. It will be reopened now that it is over.

