Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Hawaii

FILE - A Southwest Airlines flight from Honolulu had to return to Honolulu Sunday night....
FILE - A Southwest Airlines flight from Honolulu had to return to Honolulu Sunday night. (Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - A San Diego-bound Southwest Airlines flight returned to Honolulu on Sunday night about three hours into flight after a window shattered onboard.

Officials said the shattered window was located near where the first officer sits.

There were no injuries connected to the incident.

However, someone on board was taken to a hospital following an unrelated medical emergency.

Southwest Flight 2367 had taken off from Honolulu’s airport about 4:20 p.m. Officials confirmed the plane landed safely in Honolulu about 7:30 p.m.

Emergency responders met the airplane on the tarmac.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KY teen takes part in coronation of King Charles III
Reece Davidson averaged 2.7 points per game in 2022-23.
Reece Davidson picks up first D1 offer
Harlan County Sheriff's Office arrest man after executing search warrant
SEKY man arrested after police execute search warrant
Hundreds of folks paid a visit to Elkhorn City for the two-day Apple Blossom Festival.
Pike County town hosts annual Apple Blossom Festival
State Representative Lamin Swann from Lexington has reportedly passed away after a medical...
Ky. Rep. Lamin Swann passes away after hospitalization

Latest News

A man fishing in a kayak has a close encounter with a shark.
VIDEO: Shark attack caught on camera
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy of Calif., left, listens as President Joe Biden speaks...
Biden, congressional leaders likely to meet Tuesday for talks on raising the debt limit
A Publix in Florida refused to wite 'trans' on a cake.
Florida Publix refuses to write ‘trans’ on cake
A Publix in Florida refused to wite 'trans' on a cake.
Florida Publix refuses to write 'trans' on cake