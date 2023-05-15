SEKY man arrested after police execute search warrant

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man last Thursday after they found out he had an active warrant.

Deputies were called out to a home close to Mine Road in the Verda community to interview a man regarding an ongoing investigation.

After interviewing the man, deputies realized Randy Perry had an active warrant. After deputies had been advised of the man, Perry stepped into his home and threw two bags of suspected controlled substances and a small amount of cash out of his pocket. Deputies also discovered suspected meth. They were able to secure the home and obtain a search warrant.

During the execution of the warrant, suspected meth and other controlled substances were found in the home along with digital scales and paraphernalia associated with drug trafficking.

After the investigation stemming from the search warrant, Perry was charged with Trafficking in Controlled substance (first degree drug unspecified), Trafficking in controlled substance (methamphetamine), Trafficking in controlled substance second degree, Possession of a controlled substance third degree, and Drug Paraphernalia buy/possess by Lt. John Teagle.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.