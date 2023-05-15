Scattered storms possible today, severe weather likely on Tuesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A new week means new chances for showers and storms. Some of those could pack a bit of a punch on Tuesday.

Today and Tonight

We will start the day off on the milder side with mainly cloudy skies. It will be dry to start the morning, but scattered chances for showers and storms will move in by later and linger into the afternoon, evening, and overnight hours. Highs will top out in the mid-70s before dropping into the mid-60s overnight.

While a few of the storms later today could feature gusty winds and heavy rain, there is no severe risk for Monday.

Extended Forecast

Showers and storms will be the highlight of Primary Election Day on Tuesday, and some of those could be on the stronger side.

As of right now, most of the region is under a level 2 threat for severe weather tomorrow.

While showers and storms are possible all day, it looks like the afternoon and evening hours will continue the worst of the storms. It appears the main threats will be damaging wind, heavy rain and small hail, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out either. We will be monitoring the forecast closely, but we also encourage you to have a way to get alerts quickly if you need to.

Highs will top out in the upper 70s before dropping into the low 50s overnight. It looks like these storms will be riding along and ahead of a cold front, which is why we will see a big temperature drop between daytime and overnight. Rain chances will continue into the nighttime hours, but should start to wrap up fairly early.

Outside of a stray shower early Wednesday, the forecast looks better. Skies will gradually clear and sunshine returns. Highs will top out in the mid-70s.

Thursday and Friday look mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs return close to the 80-degree mark. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out either day, but I don’t think we see much if anything.

Have a good week!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

