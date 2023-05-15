Long-term recovery group work to get funding for flood survivors

By RJ Johnson
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County officials are creating a new program that will help flood victims rebuild.

The Community Development Block Grant will give up to $200,000 to people that apply.

Floyd County Special Projects Director Missy Allen said the program is a big deal for flood survivors.

“This is where this is huge because these people who have received no help at all, and are still in a very dire situation, this could be a huge benefit to those people, and that is what I am really excited about, to help our people,” she said.

She added that the grant will not be used as a reimbursement, but will go towards projects that need to be completed in someone’s home.

The owner of Campbell’s Grocery & Deli Anna O’Neal said because she lost everything, she needs this program.

“That would be wonderful because then I could buy the new equipment, my big main thing, which I would love to raise the store up and get it out of the flood, if that would be possible,” she explained.

O’Neal said that she has gotten help since the flood, but that the store still needs a lot of work.

“Well it would be helpful if I had had more money to do with more equipment and more things to do. I have got one cooler that is still down over there, and that is where this program would be really good,” she said.

She said that she has contemplated closing the store due to the damage, but this funding can help save it.

“When it comes down to closing this store, it is kind of an emotional thing for me because I am the third generation of this business. My grandparents had it, my mother had it, so it has been an emotional thing,” she explained.

Allen said this program can help a lot of people.

“A lot of people have done work enough to get back in their homes, but they do not have them where they need to be. They still have a lot of work that they need to do, and there is no reason that they cannot apply for this money, to try to help them to better their situation,” she explained.

To sign up, call or visit the Floyd County Judge Executive’s Office.

