London man arrested on two failures to appear

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A London man was arrested Friday on failure to appear in Fayette and Whitley Counties.

Wesley Grady, 30, of London, was arrested after being charged with a Fayette Circuit Court bench warrant for failure to appear on charges of violating probation for a felony.

Grady was also found to have a bench warrant for failure to appear on three counts of contempt of court in Whitley County.

He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

