London man arrested on two failures to appear

A London man was arrested Friday on failure to appear in Fayette and Whitley Counties
A London man was arrested Friday on failure to appear in Fayette and Whitley Counties(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A London man was arrested Friday on failure to appear in Fayette and Whitley Counties.

Wesley Grady, 30, of London, was arrested after being charged with a Fayette Circuit Court bench warrant for failure to appear on charges of violating probation for a felony.

Grady was also found to have a bench warrant for failure to appear on three counts of contempt of court in Whitley County.

He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KY teen takes part in coronation of King Charles III
Harlan County Sheriff's Office arrest man after executing search warrant
SEKY man arrested after police execute search warrant
Reece Davidson averaged 2.7 points per game in 2022-23.
Reece Davidson picks up first D1 offer
Hundreds of folks paid a visit to Elkhorn City for the two-day Apple Blossom Festival.
Pike County town hosts annual Apple Blossom Festival
State Representative Lamin Swann from Lexington has reportedly passed away after a medical...
Ky. Rep. Lamin Swann passes away after hospitalization

Latest News

FC2 Donald Robert McCloud
Sailor’s remains returned home to W.Va. after 81 years
Nikki Blanton Adkins, 38, of Johnson County was reported missing
Johnson County woman reported missing after a month
Saturday night, the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team (WCSART) helped Menifee County EMS and...
Two injured in weekend crash at Red River Gorge
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook
Five EKY police officers named “top cops” by national law enforcement organization