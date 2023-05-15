Johnson County woman reported missing after a month

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in a missing persons case.

Nikki Blanton Adkins, 38, of Johnson County, was last seen on April 12 and last posted on social media on April 23.

She is 5′5″ with brown eyes and brown hair and could be driving a grey Dodge Journey with Kentucky plates.

Anyone with information on Adkins’ location is asked to contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 789-3411.

