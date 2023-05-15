GOP gubernatorial candidate Mike Harmon visits EKY ahead of primary election

Mike Harmon visits Breathitt County
WYMT
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Several candidates in the primary election are making campaign stops ahead of Election Day.

Republican Mike Harmon, who is a candidate in the governor’s race, spent his final stops on the campaign trail in Eastern Kentucky.

“This is a big, beautiful state. We got wonderful individuals,” Mike Harmon said.

In Breathitt County, Harmon talked to multiple people of various backgrounds.

He said interacting with people face-to-face will give him the best chance to win.

“I think I’m very relatable. People feel safe in telling me their concerns. People feel safe in even hollering at me, you know, if they’ve got a concern,” Mike Harmon said.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

If he wins, Harmon said he will rely on past experiences among other things, like his time as state auditor.

“It’s one more thing to help you figure out how to make government efficient, effective and ethical. I feel like we’ve done that, worked hard,” Harmon said.

Harmon said if he does not win, he will support any of the Republican candidates that do.

