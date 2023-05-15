Five EKY police officers named “top cops” by national law enforcement organization

WASHINGTON DC (WYMT) - Five law enforcement officers from our region will come home with a big award later this week.

On Friday, officials with the National Association of Police Organizations held their 30th annual TOP COPS awards dinner in Washington D.C. as part of National Police Week.

During the ceremony, Kentucky State Police Trooper Billy Ball, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Kristopher Hall, Darrin Lawson and Dusty Newsome along with Prestonsburg Police Officer Dennis Hutchinson were honored. They were the only five officers from the state of Kentucky to win.

All were involved in the deadly June 2022 ambush in the Allen community.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department posted about the event on its Facebook page this weekend.

