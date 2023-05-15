Five EKY police officers named “top cops” by national law enforcement organization

Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook(Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON DC (WYMT) - Five law enforcement officers from our region will come home with a big award later this week.

On Friday, officials with the National Association of Police Organizations held their 30th annual TOP COPS awards dinner in Washington D.C. as part of National Police Week.

During the ceremony, Kentucky State Police Trooper Billy Ball, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Kristopher Hall, Darrin Lawson and Dusty Newsome along with Prestonsburg Police Officer Dennis Hutchinson were honored. They were the only five officers from the state of Kentucky to win.

All were involved in the deadly June 2022 ambush in the Allen community.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department posted about the event on its Facebook page this weekend.

You can learn more about TOP COPS here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KY teen takes part in coronation of King Charles III
Reece Davidson averaged 2.7 points per game in 2022-23.
Reece Davidson picks up first D1 offer
Harlan County Sheriff's Office arrest man after executing search warrant
SEKY man arrested after police execute search warrant
Hundreds of folks paid a visit to Elkhorn City for the two-day Apple Blossom Festival.
Pike County town hosts annual Apple Blossom Festival
State Representative Lamin Swann from Lexington has reportedly passed away after a medical...
Ky. Rep. Lamin Swann passes away after hospitalization

Latest News

Rainy and Stormy Weather
Scattered storms possible today, severe weather likely on Tuesday
Harlan County Sheriff's Office arrest man after executing search warrant
SEKY man arrested after police execute search warrant
An eighth horse has died at Churchill Downs.
8th horse euthanized at Churchill Downs following leg injury
KY teen takes part in coronation of King Charles III