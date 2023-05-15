FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: strong storm chances work in Tuesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After we finished the weekend with plenty of sunshine...”mid-May” is back with rounds of showers and thunderstorms possible, especially as we head into tomorrow. Some of those could be strong to severe.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We continue to sit right smack dab between storm systems as we begin what I would firmly classify as “mid-May.” For us, this means good news! Quiet conditions continue as we head through the remainder of tonight and right on through tomorrow as well. The slow clearing trend we’ve been watching all day continues into tonight as skies continue to clear. This will mean some cooler air already working into the region will provide us with a little extra free A/C tonight as partly cloudy skies allow lows to drop into the lower 50s as we head through tonight.

However, we continue to watch the potential for showers and thunderstorms to be a bigger part of our Election Day forecast. We’re watching a system that could bring us the possibility for showers and thunderstorms in the morning and again in the afternoon and evening. Since we’ll have plenty of juice with highs near 80° and humidity around, we’ve already declared a First Alert Weather Day for the possibility of strong gusty winds along with heavy rain that could create issues with flash flooding. We’re also watching the low pressure move through the northern parts of the area, which will give us just enough spin in the atmosphere to support a couple of isolated tornadoes, especially the closer we get to the Mountain Parkway. The entire region is under either a level 1 or level 2 severe weather risk for tomorrow. Storms start moving out overnight as lows with lows back into the middle 50s.

Midweek and Beyond

We’ll start to see a few changes work back in through the second half of the work week as another weak disturbance starts to push into the mountains. That will not only bring us some moisture and humidity back to the mountains, but also the possibility for a few widely scattered afternoon or evening showers and storms. Highs stay steady in the middle and upper 70s thanks to the partly sunny skies we’ll see into the afternoon.

Another disturbance could bring us a couple more showers and storms on Thursday with highs in the 80s, but we could be looking at another nice stretch of weather after that as the pattern shifts back to a more northwesterly flow toward the end of the week. This would bring us some sunshine as highs hang out in the upper 70s to near 80º with comfortable humidity levels and rather cool nights with lows in the 50s.

