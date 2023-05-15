Crews respond to fire near Corbin exit

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Corbin Fire Department and surrounding units are responding to a large fire right off Exit 29 in Corbin.

The fire is at Bolton’s Towing, behind the Pilot gas station. Officials with the Laurel County Fire Department say about 30 vehicles are on fire with 20 units at the scene.

WYMT has a reporter on the way to the scene, and we will update this story as more information becomes available.

