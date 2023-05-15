Crews respond to fire near Corbin exit

Corbin crews respond to fire at Bolton's Towing
Corbin crews respond to fire at Bolton's Towing(Sawyer Adams, Outdoor Video Works)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Corbin Fire Department and surrounding units are responding to a large fire right off Exit 29 in Corbin.

The fire is at Bolton’s Towing, behind the Pilot gas station. Officials with the Laurel County Fire Department say about 30 vehicles are on fire with 20 units at the scene.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

WYMT has a reporter on the way to the scene, and we will update this story as more information becomes available.

