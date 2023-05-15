Alan Keck makes campaign stops in EKY before election day

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Somerset mayor and GOP gubernatorial candidate, Alan Keck made Eastern Kentucky stops in London, Manchester, Pikeville and Jackson on Monday. As Keck makes his last-minute pitch for governor he said it is important for him to meet with voters close to home.

“Often people in Eastern Kentucky feel neglected or left out. I know specifically you know with the recent issues that has been the case. They feel left behind. That’s not going to be the case for me if I’m governor, and I feel like you know we’re going to end the day where it started here at home,” said Keck.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

He added that his authenticity sets him apart from the 11 other GOP candidates as well as his business mindset.

“You know we’re bringing business sense of urgency to government. We did that in the city of Somerset. We’ve been on a rocket ship. We’ve transformed that community. I know if I take that executive experience to Frankfort we can turn Kentucky around,” he said.

If elected governor, he shared two issues at the top of his list.

“We’ve got to solve this workforce crisis. You know we’ve got to get more people back to work. We call it sliding skill benefit where we take care of the working poor instead of paying those unwilling to work,” he said. “The other thing though is we’re going to push pro family policies. I want Kentucky to be the leader in America. Not just in pro-life policies but pro-family policies where families are getting off to the right start.”

He also shared his plans if the election results do not come out in his favor.

“I’m going to walk through the doors of city hall really proud to serve Somerset either way. You know my intentions will be to help the nominee even if it is not me. I hope that it is me but there is a lot of work to be done,” he said.

The Keck campaign was scheduled to be in Morehead and Bardstown on Monday afternoon. His campaign staff said during their 24-hour blitz before election day on Tuesday they will travel more than 600 miles across the state.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.