Mother Nature celebrates Mother’s Day with spotty storm chances

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Happy Mother’s Day! We’re watching Mother Nature celebrate her day by doling out spotty storm chances this evening.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We continue to watch a cold front once again make a march toward the area with the potential for showers and thunderstorms developing ahead of it. With warmth, moisture, and at least a little bit of wind energy on the way, I can’t rule out a couple gusty storms with some heavy rain.

As the front moves out tonight, we will slowly drop the storm chances as we head through the overnight, though some lingering showers will be possible as lows fall back into the middle and upper 50s.

A few showers or storms could linger Monday as our front kind of gets stuck in the region. We’ll eventually settle back to partly cloudy skies during the day and into the evening hours with highs back into the middle 70s. We’re cooler with clear skies overnight with lows back into the lower 50s.

Through the Week and Beyond

We’re going to keep it dry as we head later into the day on Tuesday as we yet again sit in between storm systems. A mix of sun and clouds will keep things feeling appropriately spring-like in the afternoon as highs climb back into the upper 70s to near 80º. Lows overnight as some high clouds start to streak back in fall back into the middle 50s.

We’re back in a middle to late spring pattern as we head into the second half of the work week and beyond, with more relatively weak disturbances moving through the region. Those look to bring us a daily chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms during the heat of the afternoon, especially as we head toward the weekend. Highs will feel like mid to late May, in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.