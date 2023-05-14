KY teen takes part in coronation of King Charles III

WESTMINSTER, LONDON, UK. (WYMT) - Millions of people from across the globe tuned in to watch the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday, May 6.

What many might not know that one of the young men welcoming the royal pair into Westminster Abbey has Southeast Kentucky roots.

Born in Corbin, Kentucky and raised in Lexington, Kentucky, 14-year-old Moahnishan Wignakumar is currently a student at the Westminster School in London, England.

“Seventh grade was the first school year I’ve had in England, so that’s when I joined Westminster School,” said Wignakumar.

The Kentucky native’s older brother is a student at Oxford University in Oxford, England, which is how the teen learned about the Westminster School.

Wignakumar and his family toured the school and eventually enrolled.

“I’ve been a part of that until year eight, and we took a scholarship exam and I got a scholarship and that’s how I became a Queen’s Scholar, now a King’s Scholar,” he said.

After a rigorous exam and interview process, Wignakumar was named a King’s Scholar, formerly known as a Queen’s Scholar until Queen Elizabeth II’s death earlier this year.

“There are eight kids who are chosen as Queen’s Scholars, back then they were called Queen’s Scholars, and I was luckily one of those eight people, and so the Queen’s Scholars play an important role in history,” he said.

For hundreds of years, King’s and Queen’s Scholars have been some of the first to proclaim monarchs during coronations; a role Wignakumar would also eventually have.

“It’s only, I think in February of this year, after the queen passed away, that it was confirmed that we would be taking part in the coronation, and our part was to be the first people to proclaim the king and queen as they entered the Abbey,” Wignakumar said.

Wignakumar is just one of the several voices that echoed through Westminster Abbey as King Charles III and Queen Camilla were welcomed in.

“It was only during the coronation that it truly hit me that how much of an honor it is to have such an amazing role in history,” Wignakumar added.

Wignakumar said he’s proud to not only play an important role in history, but to also represent the Commonwealth while doing it.

“I’m actually quite proud because I’m the first Kentuckian King’s Scholar ever in history, so its quite an honor to be representing Kentucky, and I say this is a starting point for more kids like me to get an opportunity to take part in and be part of such a historical group, I guess,” he said.

Wignakumar said beyond his studies at the Westminster School and his duties as a King’s Scholar, he still finds time to be a normal kid through his extracurricular activities.

He said in the future, he hopes to finish his secondary education at the Westminster School but return to the United States to attend college.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.