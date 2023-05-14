Ky. Rep. Lamin Swann passes away after hospitalization

State Representative Lamin Swann from Lexington has reportedly passed away after a medical...
State Representative Lamin Swann from Lexington has reportedly passed away after a medical emergency left him hospitalized.(Kentucky General Assembly/WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - State Representative Lamin Swann from Lexington has reportedly passed away after a medical emergency left him hospitalized.

Swann’s mother, Pamela Dixon, issued a statement on Sunday morning.

“There are no words to fully describe the grief and impossible loss that others and I feel right now after saying goodbye earlier today to my beloved son, Lamin. Beyond our faith, what comforts us is knowing the positive and lasting impact he had on so many. Those include his loved ones and friends; those he advocated for throughout his life; and, now, those whose own lives will forever be strengthened by his decision to be an organ donor. We are extremely grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received over the last several days, and I know he felt it, too. Thank you.”

Swann was just elected to his first term in November 2022.

Final arrangements for Rep. Swann will be announced within the next few days.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sterlin Justice, 19, of Stopover, was arrested Friday, charged with murder after a shooting...
Murder suspect in custody after shooting in Pike County, victim’s name released
Man faces charges after shooting
Man faces charges after shooting
Reece Davidson averaged 2.7 points per game in 2022-23.
Reece Davidson picks up first D1 offer
Quantum Healthcare expansion
EKY healthcare provider expanding in Perry County
Drug arrests
Seven arrested on drug charges in Knox County

Latest News

Primary election
A look ahead to Tuesday’s Republican primary
67 year-old Nancy Thompson graduate from UofL Saturday with a Philosophy degree after a 50 year...
‘I promised myself that I would finish’: UofL student graduates after 50-year journey
In Pike County alone, around 200 voters hit the polls in less than three days.
Early voting brings voters to polls in Pike County
Hundreds of folks paid a visit to Elkhorn City for the two-day Apple Blossom Festival.
Pike County town hosts annual Apple Blossom Festival