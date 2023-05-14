Kentucky softball to play in NCAA Evanston Regional

UK softball star Erin Coffel.
UK softball star Erin Coffel.(UK Athletics)
By John Lowe
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats softball team are on to their 14th straight NCAA Regionals appearance.

Coach Rachel Lawson’s squad will play in the NCAA Evanston Regional and will face Miami (OH) in their first game there. The Wildcats come into the NCAA Tournament with a 30-20-1 record.

Kentucky is seeking their first NCAA Super Regional Appearance since 2021 and their first Women’s College World Series appearance since 2014.

The full bracket is available here.

