Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday

Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.(CNN Portugal)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The world’s oldest dog has recently just gotten a little older.

Bobi the Portuguese pooch just turned 31.

His milestone birthday makes him not just the oldest living dog but also the oldest canine on record.

The dog’s family threw him a birthday party Saturday. Bobi’s owner, Leonel Costa, said the secret to Bobi’s longevity is the calm, peaceful environment that southern Portugal offers.

Bobi is a pure-bred Rafeiro do Alentejo, which is a breed of Portuguese dog trained to guard livestock.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sterlin Justice, 19, of Stopover, was arrested Friday, charged with murder after a shooting...
Murder suspect in custody after shooting in Pike County, victim’s name released
Man faces charges after shooting
Man faces charges after shooting
Reece Davidson averaged 2.7 points per game in 2022-23.
Reece Davidson picks up first D1 offer
Hundreds of folks paid a visit to Elkhorn City for the two-day Apple Blossom Festival.
Pike County town hosts annual Apple Blossom Festival
Blackey Days festival
Letcher County town hosts annual festival showing strength in community

Latest News

Venezuelan migrants rest inside their tents on the bank of the Rio Grande in Matamoros, Mexico,...
Border crossings are off from last week’s highs as US pins hopes for order on mobile app
FILE - People hug outside the scene after a shooting at Tops supermarket, May 14, 2022, in...
Moment of silence, bell tolling for Buffalo supermarket mass shooting victims 1 year after massacre
KY teen takes part in coronation of King Charles III
Kentucky state Rep. Lamin Swann died Sunday, days after he was hospitalized with a medical...
Kentucky state Rep. Lamin Swann, 45, dies days after suffering medical emergency