Watching spotty Mother’s Day storms

MOTHER'S DAY (GRAY - GENERIC IMAGE)
MOTHER'S DAY (GRAY - GENERIC IMAGE)(WITN/GRAY)
By Evan Hatter
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a late week with off and on storms, that active trend continues as we head toward the conclusion of Mother’s Day weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’ll continue to see a couple scattered storms as we head through the end of the evening tonight. It won’t be many, but any of those could contain some heavy rain and dangerous lightning. However, as we lose the daytime heating, we’ll drop the storm chances as we head into the overnight, with a muggy low in the lower 60s.

More spotty storm chances work in as the next disturbance moves into the region for Mother’s Day itself. Again, not a washout, but have that plan B in the back of your mind if you’re celebrating mom outdoors. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds in between storms with highs back into the lower 80s. Storm chances diminish a bit overnight as the front works through as lows fall back into the middle and upper 50s.

Into Next Week and Beyond

That frontal boundary hangs around as we head through the early part of the week with the possibility for scattered showers and storms both Monday and Tuesday afternoons. Otherwise, they’ll look like early summer days with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the middle 70s.

The good news, though, is that we do look to get some dry time around the middle of the week with the potential for a couple of ry days on Wednesday and Thursday as highs surge back toward 80°. Models

